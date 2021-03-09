Making Moves – Mar/Apr 2021

The Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce announced the following board members to serve a one-year term as elected officers for 2021. They are Laura Nelson Cepeda, director of public relations and corporate citizenship, GTA, president; Bernadette N. Valencia, vice president and general manager of Matson Navigation Co. for Micronesia and Okinawa, vice president; Helana Leon Guerrero, marketing manager at Sagua Managu and MPG, secretary; Amanda Gima, financial advisor, Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James & Associates Inc., treasurer.

Elected to serve a three-year term were Livia Marati, founder of Ina Wellness Collective; Angel Camacho-Paulino, business advisor/Women in Business Program coordinator at the Guam Small Business Development Center; Tasi Q. Peddicord, regional manager for sales and customer Service for Matson Navigation Co. Jessica Leon Guerrero, president of M-80 Systems Inc., was elected to serve as an alternate board member for a two-year term.

Immediate Past President Holly Rustick, CEO of Grant Writing and Funding; will serve one more year on the board, alongside board members Jennifer McFerran, marketing manager for International Dining Concepts; Jayne Flores, director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs; Michelle Crisostomo, cofounder and president of GU Hydro; Kathlyn Selleck, and Ex-Officio Board Members, Lina Leon Guerrero, general manager, Sagua Managu and MPG; Geraldine Leon Guerrero, general manager at Adztech & Public Relations Inc.; and Rindraty C. Limtiaco, president and publisher of the Pacific Daily News.

Rene Logie has been appointed executive director of the Guam Women’s Chamber. She was previously the manager for food and beverage at Dusit Beach Resort Guam, and formerly the F&B Outlets manager for Outrigger Hospitality Group. Logie holds a 2004 bachelor’s of business administration from the University of Buffalo School of Management, the State University of New York.

The Guam Visitors Bureau announced members of its board of directors. They are Milton Morinaga, adviser to P.H.R. Ken Micronesia Inc., chairman; Paul S.N. Shimizu, export manager of Ambros Inc., vice chairman; Stephen Gatewood, president of Gatewood Enterprises LLC, secretary; and Samuel Shinohara, managing director of business development for Asia Pacific for United Airlines, treasurer. Shinohara is also the board’s 12th member. Other board members are Pedro “Sonny” Ada, president of Ada’s Trust and Investment Inc.; Laura Nelson-Cepeda, director of public relations and corporate citizenship for GTA; Mayor Rudy A. Paco of Mongmong-Toto-Maite; Flori-Anne Dela Cruz, marketing specialist at ASC Trust LLC; Jeffrey B. Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises Inc.; Ben Ferguson, general manager of Pacific Islands Club Guam; Ho Eun, chairman of Core Tech International; Charles Bell, vice president of operations for DFS Group Ltd.; and Derrick Muna-Quinata, principal and owner of Monster Auto Corp., which does business as Guam Auto Spot.. Four members are elected by GVB’s general membership to serve a two-year term. The Governor of Guam appoints five members, including a Mayors Council representative. The Legislative Speaker also appoints three members, including one alternate member. One member is additionally selected by at least 8 board members to serve a two-year term.

Pay-less Markets Inc. has announced the following appointments: Kate G. Baltazar-Dodge is appointed chief people officer. She studied psychology and communication at the University of Guam and holds various profession qualifications and is an advanced certified grief recovery specialist. Timothy Perez is appointed chief financial officer. He was formerly director of finance for McKesson Corp. in Dallas, Texas. He was previously an audit associate at KPMG in San Francisco, Calif. and holds a bachelor’s of business administration from the University of San Francisco. Dominique M.A. Flores is appointed assistant chief people officer. She was formerly shift supervisor at Yigo Pay-Less and has worked at Pay-Less for 10 years.

Earvin D. Jose has been appointed general manager of the Guam Brewery. He was formerly regional brand manager at Island Beverage Distributors and has more than five years of experience in the beverage and distribution industry. Jose was featured in Guam Business Magazine’s 2019 “40 under Forty” list. He was also a nominee for the 2018 Guam Chamber of Commerce Young Professional of the Year.

Jonei Delgado has joined the FHP Health Center as a registered dietician Nutritionist and will work with kidney disease patients. Delgado holds a bachelor’s in nutritional science from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. and a master’s in nutrition and health science from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. Preceding her position at FHP and her return to her home island of Guam, Delgado was an accredited dietetic intern at Ball State University.

Jacinta Elm, vice president/director of BSA/AML with Bank of Guam, has earned the Certified Global Sanctions Specialist designation from the Association of Certified Anti Money Laundering Specialists, and is the only such designee on Guam. Ashley Ardiente, Bank Secrecy Act AML officer III; and Keiko Borja, BSA/AML investigations manager, both with the Bank of Guam; have passed the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists examination and are now fully licensed and certified anti-money laundering specialists.

Jose Cruz has been promoted to the position of vice president of operations and safety for Star Marianas in Tinian. Cruz served as the manager of the airline’s safety department, overseeing the company’s safety management system since he joined SMA in 2017.

The School of Education at the University of Guam has been granted seven years of accreditation until Dec. 31, 2027 by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation. The accreditation covers all the school’s degree programs, which include bachelor’s programs for elementary and secondary education and seven master’s programs.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association Micronesia Chapter announced its 2021 to 2022 board of directors. They are Paula Monk, senior sales manager for United Airlines, chairwoman; Priscilla M. Iakopo, managing director, Marianas Visitors Authority, vice chairwoman; Luciano Abraham, marketing manager, Pohnpei Port Authority, secretary; Francis Carlos Domnick, CEO, Office of Commerce, Investment & Tourism for the Marshall Islands, treasurer; Edward C. Arriola Jr., president, Blue 46 Associates, alternate board member; and Stephanie Nakamura, manager, Paradise Comfort Rentals, immediate past chair. Committee chairs were also selected.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities elected its officers and announced commissioners had been sworn into office. They are (from left) Francis E. Santos, senior vice president at Guam Regional Medical City, vice chairperson; Joseph T. Duenas, chairperson; Judith P. Guthertz; Simon A. Sanchez II, general manager of Guam Dry Cleaners Inc.; and Michael A. Limtiaco, vice president, Pacific Unlimited Inc., secretary.