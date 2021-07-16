Making Moves: Jul/Aug 2021

Promotions and career moves by the people you know — and those you should

Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson has assumed command of U.S. Naval Forces, Marianas. He is also commander of Joint Region Marianas and the U.S. Indo-Pacific command representative for Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia. Nicholson was previously executive assistant to the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joint Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Previous assignments include commander and deputy commander of the Destroyer Squadron 22, a component of Carrier Strike Group Two.

Nicholson holds a 1993 bachelor’s of science in marine engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, a master’s in system engineering from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and a master’s in National Security from the U.S. Naval War College.

He holds various decorations and awards, including the 2015 Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2015 director’s award; Nicholson served as special operations support to the FBI.

Patrick John U. Hilado has been appointed consul general of the Philippines to Guam. Hilado’s previous appointments include consul and deputy consul general at the Philippines Consulate General in Osaka from April 2017 to May 2020; and third secretary and vice consul at the Embassy of the Philippines in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. He has held a number of positions in the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, which he entered in April 1997.

Hilado holds a 1993 bachelor’s of science from De Salle University in Manila, and various Department of Foreign Affairs certifications.

Capt. Nicholas Simmons has assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam. He was previously budget coordinator for procurement and construction for two years at the Office of Budget and Programs at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Simmons has served more than 10 years of sea time on five cutters and has also served in intelligence and special assignments positions.

He holds a master’s in strategic intelligence from the Joint Military Intelligence College and a bachelor’s in government, from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He further completed the U.S. Air Force Joint Professional Military Education Phase 1 and is a graduate of the Defense Counterintelligence Agent’s Course.

The Guam Contractors Association announced the 2021- 2022 board. The members are

William D. Beery, vice president and general manager Tutujan Hill Group, chairman; Mary Grace D. Jacot, president and CEO, S.E.T. Pacific, vice chairwoman; John Sage, general manager, Pacific Rim Constructors Inc., secretary/treasurer; Albert Smith, Smithbridge Guam; Donald J. McCann, vice president of operations, Black Construction Corp.; Jose Garcia, vice president and Tamuning branch manager, First Hawaiian Bank; Hunter Grooms, project manager, Hensel Phelps; Billyscott Bernardo, general manager, Conwood Products; J. Peter Errett, vice president, Hawaiian Rock Products, past chair; Joseph Roberto, managing partner for Roberto Enterprises, which does business as East Island Tinting LLC; Mark S. Cruz,sales manager Mid Pac Far East, Lucia Wood, project manager, APTIM, and Camilo Lorenzo, account executive, Matson Navigation Co.

The Guam Women’s Club announced the 2021 – 2022 board. The members are

Jillette Leon-Guerrero, director of the Guam Council of the Arts and Humanities Agency, president; Caroline H. Sablan, vice president for relationship banking, Bank of Guam; Loisa M. Cabuhat, realtor, Coral Sea Real Estate, treasurer; Mary Louise Wheeler, attorney, recording secretary; Angie Gibbons, credits manager, BankGuam Holding Co., corresponding secretary; Divina Evaristo, director of marketing, McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, member at large; and Monica Pido, chief operations officer, Coast360 Federal Credit Union, member at large.

JWS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Ltd. has announced the appointment of Roberto Perez as general manager. He continues to hold the title of chief financial officer, in which role he was previously appointed. Perez was previously manager for financial control at ANZ Guam Inc., and prior to that was assistant relationship manager at ANZ. He holds a 1981 bachelor’s of science in accounting from the Jose Rizal University in Mandaluyong in the Philippines.

Lee Tenorio has been appointed the executive director of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce. He was previously the communications and public relations specialist at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and formerly the project manager at the Office of the Mayor of Saipan.

Tenorio holds a 2009 associate’s in liberal arts from Bellevue Community College in Bellevue, Wash. He is a member of the boards of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council board and Stellar Marianas.

Maxine Laszlo has been appointed independent business adviser with the Northern Marianas College. She was previously the executive director of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and was formerly the executive director of the Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts. Lazlo holds a 2016 master’s in public administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and a 2015 bachelor’s of science. Laszlo is certified in basic mediation and restorative justice. Community service has included board secretary and public information officer for the Marianas Association of Non-governmental organizations and advisory officer for Camp Kesem

Dr. Heidi Griffiths has joined the pediatric team at Guam Memorial Hospital. She previously was a clinical instructor in the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Division at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Griffiths holds a bachelor’s in biomedical science from the University at Buffalo, where she also received her medical degree.

J. Arthur Chan, engineering manager at Hawaiian Rock Products has joined the board of the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Honolulu. Chan is president of the Guam Shrine Club, which supports the hospital.