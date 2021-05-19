In The Spotlight – May/Jun 2021

Guam dietician speaks to national audience

Rosae Calvo, dietician at Pay-Less Markets Inc., was featured in an “RD Closeup” article in the Retail Dieticians Business Alliance Weekly.

“A key tenet of the Pay-Less Markets mission statement is to ‘care for our community,” she is quoted as saying. “Pay-Less fulfills this principle through four ‘Community Care’ programs – Health Smart, EduKitchen, Go Green and the Pay-Less Supermarkets Community Foundation. As the Supermarket Dietician, I oversee the Health Smart program, which promotes healthy living through product awareness, food education, fitness activities and partnerships and individual nutrition services. I work hand in hand with our EduKitchen Chef, Marketing Department, People Department, store managers and Super Drug pharmacy to executive the numerous projects, campaigns and services that fall within this spectrum,” Calvo says.

Regular readers of Glimpses Media publications will remember Calvo lending her professional expertise to MBJ Life, where in “On My Plate,” she would critique a day’s worth of meals and offer suggestions.

Credit Union wins Diamond award

Coast360 Federal Credit Union was recognized for its pandemic response with a 2021 presentation of a Diamond Award from the Credit Union National Administration’s Marketing and Business Development Council. CUNA recognized credit unions across the country for their outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry over the last year.

This year’s award competition received 1,278 entries. Six credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 86 won Category’s Best Awards and 264 won Diamond Awards.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is featuring Guam in a game to help coral reefs. NeMO-Net lets the player embark on a virtual research vessel and travel the oceans, to learn about different types of coral. To find out more go to www.nemonet.info.

Architectural firm redesigns website

RIM Architects has launched a new website at www.rimarchitects.com. The company says, “Our goal is a welcoming, user-friendly interface that provides clear navigation to locate information regarding our expertise, history, people, project experience, news, career openings, and locations. The new website includes a search box, a responsive layout for all electronic platforms, and media buttons for Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.”

Podcast host likes the Guam flag

The Co-Main Event MMA” podcast focuses on mixed martial arts fighting and is hosted by two MMA journalists

Host Ben Fowlkes spoke about the island’s flag at the end of the March 8 episode.

He said to co-host Chad Dundas, “The other thing I was going to just say is, did you notice when Trevin Jones got out there to fight, he was flying the flag of Guam behind him on the cage. Have you taken a good look at Guam’s flag? Because it is awesome,” said Fowlkes. “It’s this blue flag with a red border. Then, in the center it’s just like palm trees, sailboat, water and a little river, and it’s just tranquil as s**t, man. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a flag that just makes me feel as instantly calm as this one.”

GCA members named to ABC’s “Top 200” for 2021

Five companies that do business in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the Micronesian region were named to the Associated Builders and Contractors 2021 Top Performers lists, which recognizes ABC member contractors in safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.

Company Rank

Hensel Phelps 7

Black Construction Corp. 39

Landscape Management Systems Inc. 106

Ian Corp. 19

Three companies were also named among the “Top 100 General Contractors”

Company Rank

Hensel Phelps 6

Black Construction Corp. 24

Landscape Management Systems Inc. 56

LMS and Ian Corp were also named to the “Top General Contractors up to $50 million at number 3 and 21 respectively

Three companies also were listed among the “Top Performers with Special Designations:

Landscape Management Systems Inc. 16

Agbayani Construction Corp. 48

Ian Corp. 57

Source: Guam Contractors Association

Black Construction bags national award (again)

Black Construction Corp. received a National Excellence in Construction Eagle Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors for the P-1705 Wharf Refueling Capability project in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory.

Black Construction also was honored with a 2020 National Safety Merit Award.

KAL recognized by airport

Korean Air took first place at the 5th Incheon Airport Awards hosted by the Incheon International Airport Corporation for the second consecutive year.

The Incheon Airport Awards recognize the most outstanding operators for their efforts to improve operations and services at Incheon International Airport. Operators were evaluated in six categories — service satisfaction, safety culture, check-in convenience, flight punctuality, operation services, and smart services — from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

University wins design awards

Two design projects, an “anthem” video, and three websites developed by the University of Guam won awards from two separate national competitions — the Collegiate Advertising Awards and the Internet Advertising Competition.

The projects were designed and developed by the UOG Marketing & Communications Office and the UOG Web Team. The “Rise Above” video received an IAC Award for Best Education Online Video and Best University Online Video; the Charter Day 2020 Logo received the CAA Gold Award for Logos/Trademarks/Mascots; the Para Hulo’ Strategic Plan Booklet won the CAA Gold Award, Special Publications; UOG Cares won the IAC Award for Best Public Relations Website; Triton Esports won the CAA Gold for Sports-Specific Website; and the Para Hulo’website won the IAC Award for Best Regional Website.

The Para Hulo’ website, launched in February 2020, provides … a roadmap to UOG’s five-year Para Hulo’ Strategic Plan. It can be found at https://www.uog.edu/parahulo.

A win for Lotte Hotel Guam

Lotte Hotels and Resorts conducted its Best Customer Service Essay Contest in 2020, in a friendly competition to encourage better customer service amongst the 27 hotels and resorts in South Korea and the 13 international hotels. A total of 10 winning entries were recognized and compiled in a commemorative book that was distributed to all Lotte hotels and resorts worldwide.

Lotte Hotel Guam’s entry “At your service spotlight during the pandemic – customer service at it’s best” won 3rd place overall. The essay was written and submitted by Tes Reyes-Burrier, director of food and beverage of the hotel. This achievement marks the first time in the history of the international Lotte Hotel brand that a hotel outside of South Korea has won the competition.