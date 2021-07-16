Comfort food: What is your favorite “go-to” local comfort food, and do you make that at home?

Gerald S.A. Perez

Vice president

Guam Visitors Bureau

“Homemade chicken soup, with

local veggies and in coconut milk.”

Katherine R. Calvo

President

Pay-Less Supermarkets Inc.

“My favorite go-to local “comfort food” is red rice and BBQ chicken, and Meskla is my go-to restaurant.

I also enjoy their parrot fish! Other than the BBQ chicken, I do not make this at home.”

Pacita A. Tomada

President and general manager

National Car Rental

Owner

SureStay Hotel by Best Western

Owner and president

Guam International Training Center

“For [a] local restaurant I like to go to Meskla [for the] Fiesta Platter.

A local food to cook at home is Sinigang — a fish sour soup.”

Mary Garvilles

Operations manager

Guam International Training Center

“I like to go to Pika’s Cafe for the Salmon Tinaktak Sandwich. The local food I like to cook at home is grilled organic vegetables from the Farmer’s Market.”

Frank Kenney

Co-owner and president

Jamaico, which does business as Jamaican Grill

“Vitale’s Restorante — from the pizzas cooked in a real pizza oven reminding me of Boston, to the lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs and garlic bread. It’s the closest thing to those childhood favorites, that I can get on Guam — for me.”