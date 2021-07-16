Logo

Navigation

Comfort food: What is your favorite “go-to” local comfort food, and do you make that at home?

on July 16, 2021 | Leave a comment
Business Bites Departments

Gerald S.A. Perez
Vice president
Guam Visitors Bureau

“Homemade chicken soup, with

local veggies and in coconut milk.”

 

Katherine R. Calvo
President
Pay-Less Supermarkets Inc.

“My favorite go-to local “comfort food” is red rice and BBQ chicken, and Meskla is my go-to restaurant.

I also enjoy their parrot fish! Other than the BBQ chicken, I do not make this at home.”

 

Pacita A. Tomada
President and general manager
National Car Rental
Owner
SureStay Hotel by Best Western
Owner and president
Guam International Training Center

“For [a] local restaurant I like to go to Meskla [for the] Fiesta Platter.

A local food to cook at home is Sinigang — a fish sour soup.”

 

Mary Garvilles
Operations manager
Guam International Training Center

“I like to go to Pika’s Cafe for the Salmon Tinaktak Sandwich. The local food I like to cook at home is grilled organic vegetables from the Farmer’s Market.”

 

 

Frank Kenney
Co-owner and president
Jamaico, which does business as Jamaican Grill

“Vitale’s Restorante — from the pizzas cooked in a real pizza oven reminding me of Boston, to the lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs and garlic bread.  It’s the closest thing to those childhood favorites, that I can get on Guam — for me.”

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.
© 2021. All Rights Reserved. Site by Glimpses of Guam.