Business Bites: My most recent trip

Where islands executives went and what they thought of the experience.

Clifford A. Guzman

Vice president of technical operations

GFS Group

April and May 2021

North Carolina and San Diego on business; and then Northern California for his daughter’s wedding.

“It’s been a whirlwind trip for over a month. However, the ease of travel was surprising.”

Daniel D. Swavely

Planning consultant

February 2020

Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan for a skiing vacation

“Lots of snow, good friends, good skiing. Also, Niseko is the second snowiest skiing location in the world — but that’s not always a good thing.”

Charlie Hermosa

General manager

APL

April 2021

New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Miami for business, pleasure and to see family.

“My experience traveling to these cities was amazing. You can see how the country is trying to bounce back and how small businesses similar to Guam are staying resilient. I felt very comfortable traveling and didn’t feel as though the protocols were beyond the scope of what we have been doing here on island. Overall, a great trip.

Monte D.M. Mesa

General manager

Guam Premier Outlets and Tumon Sands Plaza

October 2019

Machu Picchu, Peru

“It was like being on top of the world — learning how the Incas lived up high in the great mountains of Peru. We vacationed with great friends to share this once in a lifetime bucket list experience of climbing Machu Picchu.”

Ryan J. De Guzman

CEO, partner and broker

Century 21 Commonwealth Realty Guam

November 2019

The National Association of Realtors Conference in San Francisco, Calif.

“I was able to watch the San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks live at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Even though the home team lost, it was an amazing game and one to remember. I was also able to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on stage with a colleague from Guam and with a realtor choir at the 2020 NAR Presidential Inaugural gala event.”